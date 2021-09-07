Brady dedicates Scunthorpe win to Mills as Town's skipper heads for surgery

Joseph Mills.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady dedicated Saturday's victory over Scunthorpe United to captain Joseph Mills.

The left-back is set to go under the knife this week after fracturing his ankle during the goalless draw with Crawley Town.

"I just want to say that it was a real tribute to Millsy because he's been a catalyst for us," said Brady.

"He wasn't able to be at the game today because he's resting his ankle but he's our captain and I'm just glad he can celebrate that win."

No timeframe has been put on Mills' return but he is expected to spend several months on the sidelines.

"I think he will go for surgery this week and once they do the surgery and go inside, we'll know more about it," Brady added.