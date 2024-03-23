Brady dedicates 'remarkable' Derby County victory to Cobblers CEO James Whiting
Cobblers boss Jon Brady labelled his side’s 1-0 win over Derby County on Saturday as ‘remarkable’ and dedicated it to chief executive James Whiting who’s currently in hospital recovering from illness.
Town clinched perhaps their best and most impressive three points of the season when Sam Hoskins’ superb first half goal and a resolute defensive display stunned the promotion-chasing Rams at Sixfields.
"I'm so proud of the boys for that performance," said Brady. "We've been through some tough moments recently but that win today was for James Whiting and we send him our best wishes. We're a close-knit club and I've just text him saying that one was for him today.
"We needed one or two blocks on the line and yes, they missed a good chance in the first half, but we've scored a magnificent goal, a great cross and a brilliant finish, and we've hit the post and we were also denied a stonewall penalty.
"Considering what's happened with the players we have out and what people have said about us, that we're on holiday, it's one of our best wins of the season.
"You saw the commitment the players showed today, they worked so hard, and it was a really, really, really good performance. To beat Derby County with 10 players out is remarkable and all the players, to a man, including the subs, were absolutely brilliant."