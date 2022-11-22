Brady dedicates Bradford win to chairman Thomas and club's staff after community awards

Cobblers boss Jon Brady dedicated Saturday’s brilliant win at Bradford City to chairman Kelvin Thomas and the staff behind the scenes after the club scooped two major awards for their excellent community work last week.

Mitch Pinnock, Shaun McWilliams and Sam Sherring were all on target at Valley Parade to complete a fantastic week for the club, both on and off the pitch.

Brady said: "What we are trying to create at the club is a massive together and this win is for all the staff back at home because those European awards we won in the week just shows how great our club is and how together it is.

Kelvin Thomas

"We are really proud of that and the chairman really galvanises people in what he does and the messages he sends us as a team. It really picks us up and he doesn't get too down.

"The other week at Chesterfield, he was really supportive and we appreciate that as well. That win is for him and for all of our staff who work so hard behind the scenes at the club."

Northampton came out on top of the Planet League ahead of 76 other clubs including the likes of Manchester United, West Ham, Leeds United and Leicester City. Points were earned by supporters taking part in environmentally friendly activities and Northampton were crowned champions.

Twenty-four hours later, the Cobblers followed that up by winning the the European More than Football award, which honours the best social initiatives in Europe delivered by a European club, league or FA by celebrating the work they do on and off the pitch on a local, national and international level.

The award was handed out during the 18th EFDN Conference in Budapest, Hungary, which assessed not only on the quality of the project but also the level of promotion and engagement. The attending member clubs at the conference voted Northampton’s Tackling Loneliness project as the best social initiative.

"We are all really proud and it is an amazing time,” said Thomas. “We beat the Premier League big boys one day and then beat the whole of Europe the next day. Both projects are fantastic and to get recognition for the community work that happens is fantastic on both a national and a European scale and for two very different projects.

"It is special for me because so much work goes on behind the scenes and I was actively involved in making some calls for the Tackling Loneliness project and I saw the difference that project made.