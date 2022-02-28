Brady could freshen things up against Walsall

Cobblers could benefit from an injection of fresh legs when they host Walsall on Tuesday night, believes manager Jon Brady.

Town have just come off back-to-back away trips to Scunthorpe and Rochdale and are in the middle of a busy period, with tomorrow set to be their fourth of five midweek matches in the space of seven weeks.

Gradually, though, the treatment room is emptying with Josh Eppiah lasting 55 minutes against Rochdale on Saturday and Louis Appere back on the pitch as a second-half substitute.

Louis Appere came off the bench on Saturday.

Shaun McWilliams also returned from suspension at the weekend while Chanka Zimba and Jack Sowerby are edging closer to full fitness.

"I think a bit of freshness to the squad would be a good thing but we will have to see on the night," said Brady.

"You get to this stage of the season where you play Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday and you feel you could do with a bit of freshness.

"It was good to have Louis back on the bench on Saturday but obviously his minutes were limited so we will have to see how he comes through training.

"We know what we want to play but we are just waiting to see how a couple come through and whether they feel good enough for tomorrow."

Brady has been particularly frustrated by injuries to Town's January signings, with four of his six new recruits absent at some point.

"We have had injuries but there's no point moaning about it," said Brady. "We have adapted and tried to stay positive and find other ways.

"At times we have felt pretty unbalanced with what we have had to put out there but it's just been that way and most players will be back over the next couple of weeks.