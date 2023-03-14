Jon Brady is searching for the right balance between defence and attack after admitting the Cobblers were ‘a little open’ when playing 4-4-2 against Hartlepool United on Saturday.

Brady spoke last week about wanting his side to play with more intent and purpose, and whilst they did that at Hartlepool, it came at a price. They were vulnerable defensively and coughed up more chances than usual, with goalkeeper Lee Burge making several good saves.

Cobblers switched to 3-5-2 at half-time and were more secure in the second period as Sam Hoskins rescued a late point. With Mansfield Town the visitors to Sixfields tonight, Brady knows he has some thinking to do.

"We wanted three points on Saturday and that was the aim but we are still picking up points on a regular basis,” said Brady. “We started with 4-4-2 and we were really positive but we found ourselves a little open on a couple of occasions and Burgey had to make one or two good saves.

"We said we were going to have a real good go and be positive and we created chances – their goalkeeper made four or five good saves. But we had to change shape and go to three at the back at half-time and I thought we looked so much better in the second-half.

"It's just finding a way at the moment. We aren't going to give up on this. We believe we can still do it and the players believe and they showed huge amounts of resilience and belief towards the end."

Brady was full of praise for his players and believes the home crowd could play a big part this evening.

"We had eight players out on Saturday, including six who are regular starters, but we found a way to fight back and get a point,” Brady added. “What a group of men. They have brilliant spirit and they never give up.