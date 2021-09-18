Brady content with a point from Swindon draw - but frustrated it wasn't more

Fraser Horsfall celebrates scoring the Cobblers' late equaliser (Pictures: Pete Norton)

But he admitted he and his players could easily have been celebrating another victory.

Skipper Fraser Horsfall's 83rd-minute header secured a share of the spoils for the Cobblers, who had fallen behind to a 57th-minute strike from Robins front man Tyreece Simpson.

In a thrilling encounter played out on front of almost 6,000 supporters, both side hit the woodwork and created and spurned numerous other opportunities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Rose goes for goal with an overhead kick

The Cobblers were also denied a first-half goal from Danny Rose, which was controversially chalked off after fourth official Declan O'Shea spotted a foul in the build up.

He reported Horsfall's challenge on Romoney Chrichlow to referee Brett Huxtable, who disallowed the goal having initially awarded it.

"I think both managers will think this game could have gone either way," admitted Town boss Brady.

"I think it was a fantastic advert for league two football, the way it was played and it was end-to-end stuff.

Scorer Fraser Horsfall celebrates with creator Sam Hoskins

"That is not so great for a manager sometimes, but I think that is our best return this season in terms of chances created, but both teams had their moments.

"We had 18 shots to their 13. We have hit the post, they have hit the bar, we have had a goal disallowed, and it was one of those we could have won, but in the end we got a point.

"We were knocking on the door, and we got the goal on 83 minutes with a fantastic header from Fraser.

"He is our captain, our leader and gets a great goal.

"We then had a few flashes across the goal towards the end and went so close.