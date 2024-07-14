Brady confirms which positions he still wants to strengthen this summer

Jon Brady talks to referee Andy Woolmer at half-time during the pre-season friendly between Northampton Town and Norwich City at Sixfields on July 13, 2024 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Jon Brady hopes to strengthen his squad by recruiting at least a couple more players this summer – ideally before the season starts – with a focus on midfield and attack.

Cobblers have signed six players so far this summer, three of which were involved in Saturday’s first friendly against Norwich, but Brady feels he needs further reinforcements prior to next month’s League One opener against Bristol Rovers.

"We’re definitely looking to add on the top line and the midfield line,” confirmed Brady following his side’s defeat to Norwich at Sixfields. “We’re working hard to do that at the moment but time will tell.”

Seven trialists featured in Saturday’s friendly, one of whom started while another six came off the bench, with Brady adding: “Everyone who was involved today is under consideration. We are having a look at all of them.”

Tom Eaves, Town’s most recent recruit, did not make the squad against Norwich having only signed on Friday, but he did do some fitness at Sixfields prior to the match.

Brady added: “Tom’s obviously a presence and he has plenty of experience and I believe he’ll be supplied in the right positions to score goals. I think he’ll be hugely important to us and the experience and energy he’ll add to the team will be great. He’s really hungry to get started but the new boys are all at different levels of fitness and we aren’t going to take any risks with them.”