Brady confirms plan for Cobblers to do some transfer business in January

Jon Brady has confirmed that Cobblers plan to be active in the transfer market this month.

The January window swung open on New Year’s Day and clubs in the Premier League and EFL now have a month to bolster their squads in preparation for the second half of the season.

Cobblers hardly need major surgery given their seriously impressive progress so far this season. The team are ninth in League One – their highest league position at this stage for 23 years – and have won seven of their last 10 matches, including Monday’s 1-0 victory over Cheltenham.

Jon Brady

However, Brady has been battling a lengthy injury list all season and would like reinforcements to help maintain Town’s good form and keep players fresh. Seven players missed the win against Cheltenham, including long-term absentees Ben Fox, Ali Koiki and Tyler Magloire. Sam Sherring may also face some time on the sidelines after injuring himself on Boxing Day while no return date has been set for Sam Hoskins and Louis Appéré.

"I'd like to do some business this month and I hope we can,” confirmed Brady. “I want to heap praise on the players we already have here because they’ve done extremely well, but I do think we need a bit of support in some areas and that's something we need to discuss in-house.

"I'm having to protect players and I'm trying to play the long game but it is very frustrating. You tell me any other manager in this league that has to keep changing their back-line as much as I do. We have a break now so that's an opportunity to a little reset and see where we're at."

