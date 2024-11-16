Brady confirms nature of Sowerby's injury after midfielder has to be stretched off against Blackpool
With 12 minutes played at Bloomfield Road the midfielder, brought back into the team by Brady, went to make a challenge on the halfway line but appeared to get his foot stuck in the turf and twisted awkwardly before falling to ground.
Clearly in agony, Sowerby immediately called for the physio and banged the ground in frustration. He needed several minutes of treatment before being stretchered off, replaced by Will Hondermarck.
"Poor Jack Sowerby, I really feel for him,” said Brady. “He’s dislocated his knee. It’s frustrating to have another injury but I’m more thinking of Jack.
“I gave him an opportunity and that happens after 10 minutes. It’s galling and I feel for him massively.”
