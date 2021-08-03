Brady confirms Cobblers' captain and vice-captain for new season

Jon Brady and Joseph Mills.

Joseph Mills has been confirmed as Cobblers' skipper for the new season.

The 31-year-old left-back led the team when Jon Brady took over during the second half of last season after previous captain Cian Bolger was dropped from the side.

And he will continue in the role for the forthcoming campaign, supported by fellow defender Fraser Horsfall who has been appointed vice-captain by Brady.

"The captain will be Joseph Mills and we're really pleased with that," confirmed Brady. "Millsy is such a strong character and he's a great leader.

"He speaks very well within the group and leads from the front in his performances.

"The vice-captain will be Fraser Horsfall. We feel Fraser has come a long way since we took over and I think his performances spoke for themselves, especially in those 19 games towards the end of last season.