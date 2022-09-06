News you can trust since 1931
Brady confirms Cobblers are 'exploring' the free agent market

Town boss keeping his options open due to long injury list

By James Heneghan
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 2:06 pm
Updated Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 2:06 pm

Cobblers are ‘exploring’ the free agent market and will be ready to move should they find the ‘right fit’, manager Jon Brady has confirmed.

The summer transfer window closed last Thursday but clubs across the country are still free to sign unattached players, and some of Northampton’s League Two rivals have already done so, including Saturday’s opponents Walsall who have snapped up Jacob Maddox and Jonas Mukuna.

Brady is keeping his options open and will be ready to dip into the free agent market over the next few weeks, especially if Town’s injury situation worsens. Six players are currently sidelined, with the severity of one or two of those injuries not yet known.

Jon Brady

"We are searching,” confirmed Brady. “Some of the players we have out at the moment, the length of those injuries is not so certain and they might be longer than we want.

"We are certainly having to explore that market at the moment and if we find the right fit for us, we are not frightened to have a go.”

