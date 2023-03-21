News you can trust since 1931
By James Heneghan
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:05 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 14:07 GMT

Cobblers boss Jon Brady does not know if he will have Kieron Bowie available for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two fixture against Doncaster Rovers after the young Fulham loanee was called up by Scotland Under-21s.

The 20-year-old has linked up with the Scotland squad in Spain this week ahead of their double-header against Sweden and Wales. Tom King is also on international duty with Wales.

Brady said: "Kieron wasn’t going to go after his injury but he’s had a bit of game-time recently and Scotland have had an injury within their squad so he’s been called up late. Wales have had an injury as well so Tom’s also been called up.”

Bowie was called up earlier in the season but he returned in time to make the bench for Northampton the following weekend, however with Scotland due to play on both Thursday and Sunday, he might be absent altogether when Town go to Doncaster.

Brady added: “It’s not a conversation we’ve had at the moment. It is what it is and we are where we are with it. We wish them all the best and pray they both come back with a clean bill of health.

"It’s a bit bittersweet with the situation we are in but you’ve also got to be pleased for the boys that they are getting international recognition. They are professional footballers and they want to represent their country and I don’t blame them.”

