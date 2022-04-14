Brady confident the goals will come for 'fantastic' Appéré

Louis Appere.

Jon Brady is backing Louis Appéré to get amongst the goals sooner rather than later after praising his all-round contribution since joining the club in January.

The 23-year-old scored on his debut at Walsall but has not found the net in 12 appearances since, although he does have three assists to his name.

"When we signed Louis, we said he was a player for the future and he had a lot of potential and I think we have seen that,” said Brady.

"He’s only just turned 23 and that’s young for a striker. He has a similar number of career goals to what Rico (Marc Richards) had at the same age and that shows how strikers often develop later.

"I feel he has the raw attributes and we are working to develop him. He’s got a brilliant attitude and he’s willing to learn and you see the work he does for the team, it’s brilliant.

"He’s really improving in many areas of his game. He had three good opportunities on Saturday and he broke their back-line and got in and his movement is excellent. It’s just that end product which is missing.

“We see him in training and a lot of the time it’s repetition and the mental side and having the belief to put the ball in the goal. We are working with him and I feel he's been brilliant for us. The only thing he needs to top it off is a couple of goals.

"We believe we have a fantastic young man and a fantastic striker and we are really pleased with him. We want him to score but we don’t want to keep heaping pressure on him and we have found this season that we have goals from all around the pitch.

"There is some technical detail we have talked to Louis about in terms of how and when he can arrive between the posts because that’s key to his development.