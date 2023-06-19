Boss Jon Brady has asked the Cobblers supporters to remain patient as he sets about building a squad capable of competing in Sky Bet League One.

It has been a fairly quiet summer so far at Sixfields, with the only new signing to date the capture of Barrow defender Patrick Brough at the back end of last week.

Homegrown defender Max Dyche has also put to paper on a new deal, and it means that with the pre-season training camp in Scotland a fortnight away, the Town squad is already 20-strong.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady and his assistant Colin Calderwood (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

That healthy number is down to Brady and his team's previous good work in recruitment, and means they can take their time to ensure the new faces they do bring in ahead of the new campaign are the right ones.

Having stepped up a level following their promotion in May, Brady admits he is being met by 'some extreme demands' as he scours the player market, but he is relaxed about the situation.

"We are two days earlier than last year in terms of our first signing of the summer," said the Cobblers boss.

"We were very patient last year and I feel our work paid dividends and this year we're having to listen to some extreme demands.

"We've got to find the right ones who fit our profile and our budget.

"At times you have to keep your powder try but we're always working very hard and we believe we've proven ourselves and now we need to prove it again."

Several of the club's key players were all tied down on new deals during the course of last season, and it means that even with five or six new faces, the squad is going to have a very settled and familiar feel to it once the season starts in August.

"I feel our recruitment has proved to be very good over the last couple of years and that's reflected by the fact that we have re-signed most of the players we've brought in or were already here," said Brady.

"That shows our recruitment is working and the great thing with that is that our fans have built relationships with those players and they know them personally and there's a connection between everyone at the club.

"That's important and it's a big plus and it's helped us to build a foundation.

"There's a strong core already here and we just need to build on top of that.

