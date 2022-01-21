Brady 'confident' of adding to his squad after Kabamba's departure

Nicke Kabamba.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady says he is 'confident' of adding to his options at the top end of the pitch following Nicke Kabamba's departure.

The 28-year-old striker has joined non-league outfit Woking on loan for the rest of the season, leaving Northampton with just three strikers, only one of which - Danny Rose - has been a regular this season.

Explaining why he has allowed Kabamba to leave, Brady said: "We feel this move is in everyone's interests.

"Nicke will have the chance to get some regular game time, which we haven't been able to offer him over the last few months and we hope he will do well for Woking."

On bringing in another forward before the deadline in 10 days, Brady added: "From our point of view, we are looking to strengthen at the top of the pitch in attacking areas.

"We are working hard on our targets and that work is ongoing. We won't enter in to deals for the sake of things, deals have to be right for the club and the player but we are confident of adding to the squad further during this transfer window.