Brady confident Cobblers' quality can shine through against big-spenders Salford City

The Cobblers were 2-1 winners on their most recent trip to Salford City, in January 2020

Just ask Salford City.

The Sky Bet League two club is co-owned by former Manchester United players Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Phil Neville, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs and David Beckham, as well as Singaporean businessman Peter Lim.

It has been widely reported the Greater Manchester side have got the biggest budget in the division, but so far this season it has been a struggle for results.

More than 1,000 Cobblers fans travelled to Salford in 2020, and a similar number is expected at The Peninsula Stadium this weekend

Gary Bowyer’s side are 17th in League Two, having won just twice, and Brady says that is an indication of the strength of the fourth tier of English football.

Although he also feels Salford have perhaps deserved more for their efforts.

“Having the highest budget doesn’t necessarily make them the best team,” said the Cobblers boss.

“Salford are big spending, but that doesn’t mean anything in this league, it really doesn’t.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady

“It just sets the expectation higher for them.

“They have all got two arms and two legs, and so have we, and we will try and exploit them in certain areas, and nullify them in certain areas.

“Every team is fighting to get consistency in everything they do at the moment, and in the way they have attacked and the way they have played, they probably haven’t got the rewards they deserve in terms of points on the board.

“I feel we just have to make sure we go up there and are at our best, and that it is all about us on Saturday, and what we can do to affect them.

“I think a lot of teams are very even in this league, and you see that again last Saturday.

"It was a very even contest and I think Salford will be another tough challenge, but we are looking forward to it.

“We have got good form away from home, and let’s hope we take some good support up there as well.”

The Salford squad is full of players of proven lower league quality, but Brady said: “People may say that, but I believe we have got good quality here as well.

"My focus isn’t on Salford’s players, it is about how we can exploit them.

“So we will be setting our good players against their good players, and trying to get the better of them.”

The Cobblers have only been to The Peninsula Stadium once before, with more than 1,000 making the trip north in January 2020 to see Keith Curle’s men come from a goal behind to win 2-1.

Indeed, Town currently boast a 100 per cent record against Salford, having also won their only home game against them 2-0.

A large away following is once again expected to travel this weekend, and Brady is looking forward to seeing them there.

When told about how many fans might be making the trip, the Cobblers boss said: "For me as a manager to hear that gives me tingles on the back of neck, at how proud you are that they back you that much to travel away.

"I have to say about the 161 that went to Newport the other week, to do two away journeys on the spin like that.

"They are spending their hard-earned money and I hope they appreciate the effort we are putting in as well.