Brady: Cobblers will 'take our time' to ensure we sign the right players

Jon Brady.

Cobblers' head of recruitment Martin Foyle is working 'flat out' to help bring in further signings this summer, according to manager Jon Brady

Nicke Kabamba, Mitch Pinnock, Paul Lewis and Dylan Connolly have all joined Town over the last few weeks, but the squad remains short in certain areas, particularly in goal and at the back.

They have no senior goalkeeper on their books and only one central defender - Fraser Horsfall - plus full-backs Michael Harriman and Joseph Mills.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pre-season testing starts on Thursday but Brady is in no rush and says he favours a 'detailed' approach to ensure the club are signing the right players.

"We have got four new players in so far and of course there are more to come as we have a number of positions we need to strengthen and we are working really hard to do that," Brady said.

“Martin Foyle is working flat out - we've got four in at the moment and there are more to come but we are taking a detailed approach and taking our time and making sure things are right for the club.