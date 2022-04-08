Brady: Cobblers will put 'absolutely everything' into final six games

Jon Brady.

Cobblers manager Jon Brady has pledged that he and his players will put ‘absolutely everything’ into these final six games of the season as they try and secure promotion from Sky Bet League Two.

Town’s promotion charge has stuttered after four defeats in the last eight, the latest of which came at Mansfield last weekend, and with several rival teams going well – most notably Port Vale – they now find themselves outside the top three and playing catch-up.

And not only do Cobblers need to worry about chasing down an automatic promotion spot, they must also have one eye on a clutch of teams who are just behind them in a extremely tight table.

However, whilst their form might not be the best, Brady insists his players will keep battling and fight until the very end.

He said: "One thing I would say, we asked our supporters at the start of the season what they wanted from us as staff and as a group of players and they wanted to be proud of the work-rate and the effort that we put in week in, week out.

"They wanted us to reflect their support and their hard-work and their passion and I think against Mansfield, even when we went down to 10 men, there is no way you can deny that we tried to fight our way back into the game and tried to at least get a draw.

"We kept pushing and pushing. We had some key moments, Josh almost going in and Rosey's header, and Robbo made some excellent saves with a few blocks on the line. We fought until the very end with 10 men.

“This team has got itself into a fantastic position and whatever happens in the next six games, I know these players will give absolutely everything they've got. As a manager, that's all I can ask for.

"There will be twists and turns all the way from now until the very end of the season and that's football and that's what you get during a run-in.

"But you never have it all your own way. You'd love to go win, win, win and build momentum and get over the line but it doesn't work thatway."

Cobblers return to Sixfields against Bradford City this weekend and Brady is expecting a stern test despite the 15th-placed Bantams, now managed by Mark Hughes, having little to play for.

"I wouldn't say any professional footballer would ever lack motivation,” Brady added. "Knowing a lot of players that I've coached and played with in my time, you play at a professional level because you want to win games of football and you want to improve.

"I don't really see it that way and I can't let us approach any of these games like that.