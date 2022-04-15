Brady: Cobblers showed 'mental strength' to beat Oldham and stay in promotion hunt

Jon Brady.

It was a case of job done and now onto the next one for Jon Brady after the Cobblers beat Oldham Athletic 2-0 on Good Friday to move back up to fourth in Sky Bet League Two with only four games left to play.

Louis Appere had an early goal controversially ruled out at Boundary Park but Town did have the lead at half-time thanks to a fortunate ricochet that bounced off Jon Guthrie and into the net from Sam Hoskins’ free-kick.

The away side were then dominant in the second 45 minutes and deservedly scored a second goal via Louis Appere’s first-time finish from Josh Eppiah’s cutback.

"It’s a good win for us because this is a tough place to come but now we have to back it up,” said Brady.

"If you go back to the start of the game, we had a legitimate goal disallowed. I have watched it back and Louis was behind the ball when he tapped it in after only five or six minutes.

"We showed strength of character to keep going because those are the little things that sometimes go against you and mentally you can get down about it but we didn’t. We kept going and kept working.

"We got a little bit of luck with the first goal. I think their player has gone to clear it and it’s hit Jon Guthrie and gone into the net but we will take it!