Manager Jon Brady says he will select a team that ‘puts up one hell of a fight’ as his side look to bounce back against Cambridge United this weekend.

After losing 5-0 at Peterborough in midweek, Town have a chance to quickly set the record straight when they go to the relegation-threatened U’s on Saturday.

"It hurts and I'm still hurting but the only way to get it out of our system is by going out on Saturday and putting in a great performance,” said Brady.

"We have upped the expectation levels and people probably perceive that we can go to the top teams and get something, and that's great because that's what we wanted to do when we first started out, but the result does sting.

"They were very good but we can defend those moments a lot, lot better and that's frustrating. We will review the game and we'll make sure we're ready for the weekend and we will select a side that puts up one hell of a fight and works really hard to get a positive result against Cambridge.”

Brady insists Cobblers do not believe they have completed the job of securing their survival in League One this season.

"I don't want to jump the gun and look too far ahead,” he added. “The challenge ahead is to make sure we pick up enough points to maintain our League One status, that's first and foremost.

"In football, if you look too far ahead, you get a kick in the backside and we suffered against Peterborough. You just want to play another game straightaway and our aim is to put in a strong performance that helps us get a result.

"We've already played Cambridge this season and we know their players quite well but I can't determine what he (Garry Monk) is going to do and we have to focus on ourselves and make sure we're a lot better at what we do – that's the most important thing.