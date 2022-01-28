Brady: Cobblers must find different ways to score more goals

Cobblers boss Jon Brady says the answer to his team's lack of goals is more than simply buying a new striker.

Town have been in the market for a new forward this month in addition to Chanka Zimba's arrival on loan from Cardiff City.

That need for attacking reinforcements has since been accentuated by Nicke Kabamba's loan move to Woking and a hamstring injury suffered by Zimba, which is set to rule him out for six weeks.

However, for Brady, there is more to it than bringing in a new striker.

He said: "This group could score more, we know that, and we need to score more, but we’re trying to look at how we can do that by creating more opportunities.

“Against Crawley and Forest Green, we put in 42 crosses in those two games so it might be about the quality of the delivery and certain type of runs that we’re working on.

“But no-one can say we’re not an attacking side and we’re not a threat. It's just about finding solutions.

"I'm so proud of the group and the commitment, the attitude and the energy they show week in, week out. OK, we might not be the best at putting the ball in the back of the net, but we're working tirelessly and I'm sure it will come."

Zimba's injury is the latest blow for Brady this month following Kion Etete's recall and a so far unsuccessful chase for another striker.

Brady added: "We signed two strikers to add to what we already had in the summer and one we have put out on loan and then the other we developed brilliantly well.

"It's agent-driven and he moves on and we find a good young striker in Chanka and it could be such a different story for him right now because he could have three or four goals with the chances he's had.

"It's not to be but that's what we went with Kion. We worked on it, worked on it and worked on it and kept him confident and built on it and it's such a shame because we felt he was someone who was getting good chances.