Brady: Cobblers' efforts this season represent 'bigger achievement' than winning promotion

Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady believes his side’s impressive efforts in League One this season represent a ‘bigger achievement’ than winning promotion.

Town secured automatic promotion by finishing third in League Two nearly 12 months ago and they have enjoyed an excellent first campaign back in the third tier. Already on 56 points – their highest tally at this level since 2007/08 – Cobblers fans can enjoy the final four games safe in the knowledge that their team will be playing League One football again next season.

"It’s a huge achievement,” said Brady. "We feel it's a bigger achievement than us getting promoted last season. This is our highest points tally and highest league position for 15 years and I think that shows how far we've moved forward over the three years we've been here.

"I felt 54 points was a really important target and we've reached that as a group and as staff but we still want to finish strongly.

"We've been stretched at times and that's made it really tough but the players have kept driving forward and there are plenty of unsung heroes within the group but we're a strong-knit team.

"There's been a couple of blips this season but there was always going to be given how much quality there is in this league and I don't feel we have ever taken a backward step. We've taking everything head on and we want to keep doing that four more times."

Saturday’s visitors to Sixfields, Carlisle United, are an example of how difficult it can be to make the step up. The Cumbrians also won promotion last season but are faring far worse, currently adrift at the bottom of the table. Defeat at Sixfields would confirm their relegation.

Brady added: "It's sport and it's brutal but it's also rewarding and we have got ourselves into a good position and that's all we're focused on – ourselves and our ability and our togetherness. That's got us to where we are.