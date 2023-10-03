News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard

Brady: Cobblers did 'both sides of the game' in win over Reading

Northampton Town 3 Reading 1
By James Heneghan
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 22:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 22:40 BST
Jon BradyJon Brady
Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady felt his team showed ‘both sides’ of their game to beat Reading 3-1 at Sixfields on Tuesday evening.

Town raced out of the traps and were rewarded with a 2-0 half-time lead thanks to Sam Hoskins and Louis Appéré, who both benefitted from some questionable goalkeeping by Reading’s David Button.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The visitors fought back in the second half and threatened a comeback through Dom Bollard’s goal following another goalkeeping error, but any fears that Cobblers would throw it away were quashed when Mitch Pinnock applied the gloss in stoppage-time to secure back-to-back wins.

"I think we showed both sides of our game tonight," said Brady. "For the first 15 or 20 minutes, I felt we had them on the back foot with how we started and how we played.

Most Popular

"It gave us a strong foothold, especially when we got that early goal from Sam. That was really important but full respect to Reading because I think they are a high level side.

"We watched them over and over and they play with a 4-2-2-2 and their movement is excellent. We compressed them and worked so hard and in the second half we really had to dig in and show a different side to our game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They pushed their full-backs right on but we were a threat on the counter-attack and got that third goal at the end. We dominated the first 25 minutes and then had to weather a few storms but I'm just pleased to make it back-to-back wins because that's hugely important at this level."

Related topics:Jon BradyReadingSam HoskinsCobblersSixfieldsMitch Pinnock