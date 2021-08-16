Brady: Chukwuemeka's move to Aston Villa 'very much in the club's best interests'

Caleb Chukwuemeka.

Jon Brady believes Caleb Chukwuemeka' s move to Aston Villa is in the best interests of the club.

The young forward has ended a year of speculation by finally moving away from the Cobblers and joining Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee.

Town were keen to keep Chukwuemeka and made him several 'good offers' to sign a first pro deal according to chairman Kelvin Thomas, but he turned them down.

And with the teenager so keen on a move away, Brady believes the move will ultimately benefit the club.

He said: "We wish Caleb all the best and given the path he wants to pursue, this deal is very much in the best interests of the club.

"I have worked with Caleb for a number of years both in the academy and with the first-team so I know all about his game, where he is at the moment, his attributes and the ability he has and supporters will have seen glimpses of that at first team level.

"He is still a young striker learning the game but I would hope, with the work our coaches have done with him and the help he will now receive at Aston Villa, he is well placed to enjoy a successful career.