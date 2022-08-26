Brady certain Cobblers will fix their leaky defence and 'execute' better in the final third

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Jon Brady admits Cobblers still have improvements to make at both ends of the pitch despite picking up an impressive 11 points from five games so far, their best start to a season in 32 years.

Town have beaten Colchester, Hartlepool and Crawley and drawn with Crewe and Grimsby, and the goals have flowed at both ends of the pitch during an eventful, entertaining and highly dramatic first month of the campaign.

Even in attack though, Cobblers can still improve. They had 62 per cent of the ball at Crewe last weekend and dominated territory in the second-half but struggled to manufacture too many clear-cut opportunities.

Jon Brady.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"In the second half at Crewe, it was just total domination from us - they didn't even take one shot after half-time,” Brady said. "The way we suffocated them and kept them in their own half and dominated the ball was really good. A little bit more penetration would have been great but to dominate the way we did was probably the most pleasing aspect of the performance.

“Of course there are specific things we want to do better and we know what those things are. Was it executed that well? No. But we pushed and ultimately it was an emotional relief to get the equaliser.

"I'm glad the players believe and we are proving that we are right to believe at the moment and we are going right until the end. It's a huge characteristic to have and it's a trait that a lot of good teams have as well.”

Meanwhile, at the other end, Town are yet to keep a clean sheet and have shipped eight goals.

"Another good trait I would like to get back is keeping clean sheets and not giving ourselves a mountain to climb,” Brady added. “But we are still finding ourselves either coming out level or on top and that's really good."The players are proving to themselves what they can do. We will get that (the defence) fixed. We will. The two goals (against Crewe), one is a foul and then a great strike and the second is an error. We don't clear it. We take a risk. It should be cleared, job done.