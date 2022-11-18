Brady 'can't wait' for the World Cup to start - but he's staying diplomatic!

The 2022 World Cup starts this weekend. (Photo by David GANNON / AFP)

Jon Brady will be in the rare position of having two teams to support at the 2022 Qatar World Cup which gets underway this weekend.

The tournament kicks off with Qatar against Ecuador on Sunday and Cobblers boss Brady, who was born in Australia but has lived in England for nearly 30 years, is as excited as any other fan.

"With the Aussies and England, I get two teams to support,” he said. “And if push comes to shove between them, don't ask me!

"It's a very tough start for Australia against France and any result would be a good result but I'll be supporting both Australia and England.

"You become a fan even as a manager in the game. My little boy and I looked over our wallchart this week and we are going to fill it in together.

"I can't wait for it. I'm not going to get into the politics of it in terms of where and when it is but I'm just looking forward to sharing those moments with my son and my family.