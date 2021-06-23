Brady 'can't wait' for pre-season as Cobblers players return for testing

Jon Brady on the training pitch.

Cobblers players will report for pre-season testing on Thursday and manager Jon Brady simply 'can't wait' to get back down to business.

Town's squad will undergo testing on Thursday and Friday ahead of the start of pre-season training next week.

The new season is coming around fast with the League Two schedule set to be announced on Thursday morning.

"The players will go through a series of testing on Thursday and Friday and then we will see where we are at,” said Brady.

“Pre-season training starts in earnest on Monday and it will be a tough six weeks for us. We will be fit and as prepared as we can be come the first game, we are really looking forward to it and personally, I can't wait to do what I feel I do best, which is to get out on the training pitch coaching.