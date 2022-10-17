Cobblers boss Jon Brady did not want to single out any individual player after his side’s immense ‘team effort’ during Saturday’s goalless draw with high-flying Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road.

The visitors started well in the capital and missed a couple of early chances but Orient were on top when the half-time whistle blew and their dominance only increased following Ben Fox’s straight red card three minutes into the second period.

They used their numerical advantage to dominate possession, having over 70 per cent of the ball after half-time, but Cobblers were organised and disciplined and worked hard to restrict their hosts to a smattering of half chances from long-range.

Jon Brady applauds the travelling fans after the full-time whistle.

With goalkeeper Lee Burge only called upon to make a couple of routine saves, Northampton kept a clean sheet and in doing so became the first team to stop Orient from scoring in a league match this season.

"How can you single out any player after that? It was such a team effort and every single player contributed and worked so hard,” said Brady. "Louis (Appéré) dropped into a great shape and broke very well but I could wax lyrical about all of my players.

"You are looking for 11 leaders on the pitch and in our case we needed 10 and we had 10 on Saturday and everyone played their part. Orient are a hugely talented side with fantastic players for this level and a big squad and that makes it even more special.

"For us to do that against them is a great effort. We have taken confidence from a lot of what we have done this season, even the recent defeats.

"We lost our in-form goalscorer but we keep rolling with the punches. Even in the defeats, we have only lost narrowly and we are right in the mix at the moment and that's got to show us that, if we are consistent in what we do, we can be there or thereabouts with everyone else.”

And there was a word too for Town’s superb travelling fans. "We knew travelling down that they had sold out and we would have 1,250 fans behind us and the biggest for us was to give them what they deserved,” Brady added. “It was a special moment with them at the end of the game."