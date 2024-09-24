Brady can't pick out any individuals after Cobblers finish with nine men against Huddersfield

Patrick Brough could hardly move in the closing stages against Huddersfield

Jon Brady was reluctant to single out any individuals, instead hailing an ‘absolutely brilliant’ team performance, after Saturday’s superb 3-1 victory at Huddersfield Town.

Michal Helik’s own goal followed by smart finishes from Cameron McGeehan and Tariqe Fosu inspired Town to their first away victory since February. They clung on in a frantic final 10 minutes despite effectively being down to nine men following Akin Odimayo’s red card and an injury to Patrick Brough, who went up front and could barely move.

"You can't pick out any individuals,” said Brady. “You go through the whole team, including the subs, and we have talked about it before – at this level, we need 11 players at their absolute best to get a result, especially against a team like Huddersfield.

"Thankfully, for us, it worked today and the boys committed to what we set out to do and I'm really pleased with their bravery. Huddersfield had a couple of efforts near the end but not a lot on target so defensively we were brilliant and we played some really good football at times.

"We had nine men for the last 12 or 13 minutes. Broughy was very uncomfortable on his knee but he stayed out there and to have nine men and to work as hard as we did was absolutely brilliant.”

A key moment in the game arrived with seven minutes to play when goalkeeper Lee Burge kept out Josh Koroma’s penalty.

"It's a huge save from Burgey and it's testament to the work that James Alger, our goalkeeping coach, does with Lee, Nik (Tzanev) and even young James (Dadge). They all sit down together and work together and it paid dividends.”

Huddersfield boss Michael Duff admitted Cobblers were deserving winners, to which Brady replied: "It's kind of Michael to say what he did. I think he's a brilliant manager and he has a great team at Huddersfield and I expect them to kick right on because they have an unbelievable squad.”