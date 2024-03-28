Brady can see Sowerby playing at centre-back again in the future after impressive showing against Derby County
Jon Brady will not hesitant in playing Jack Sowerby at centre-back again in the future after the midfielder’s impressive performance against Derby County.
The 29-year-old was needed in the back three due to Town’s defensive injury crisis and he answered his manager’s call with a superb display as Cobblers kept their first clean sheet in a month.
"Potentially Jack could do a job there in the future,” said Brady. “I have full belief in his ability to read the game and I spoke to the centre-halves this week and said that you might want to take a leaf out of his book because he never seems troubled and he anticipates things so well.
"A lot of that is about reading the body language of the opposition and seeing what they are going to do when they are on the ball – are they going long? Or will they play short or square? Can we squeeze a yard?
"He's really good at doing all of these things and that's why he played there on Saturday and he did an excellent job. He's got a good football brain and good centre-halves should never be overstretched because they should be one step ahead and he did that on Saturday and I have full confidence in him if we need him to play there again in the future.”
Reflecting further on the win over Derby, Brady said: "Tactically we got it right on the day but the players have to go out there and implement the game plan and when it all comes together, it's really pleasing as a manager.
"I haven't had much chance to look back on things because it's so full-on over the three years we've been in charge but I'm sure we'll take stock at the end of the season and enjoy those moments.”