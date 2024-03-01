Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cobblers boss Jon Brady believes the EFL need to reassess the schedule moving forward with his side set for a ‘brutal’ March when they play seven games in 27 days.

Town have only just come through a busy period having had five games in 16 days, including two midweek fixtures, but there’s little respite over the next month. They host Charlton tomorrow and then go to Peterborough on Tuesday before games against Cambridge and Blackpool, all in the next 11 days.

"It’s been important to have this week without a Tuesday game because we've got another busy period coming up,” said Brady. “That’s part and parcel of playing at this level but from the EFL's perspective, I think it could have been scheduled a bit differently because you have the most games in one month in the penultimate month of the season.

Jon Brady

"It is what it is and it's a brutal schedule and we have to face that again in the next few weeks and there will be some tough challenges. The LMA (League Managers Association) do a lot with that but I don't think us as managers have much of a say. The EFL does listen but only time will tell if the schedule changes going forwards.”

Town’s busy run starts at home to Charlton this weekend. The Addicks have fallen way below expectations this season but Tuesday’s impressive win at Derby, their first victory since November, has given them some breathing space above the bottom four.

Brady added: "Charlton have played Derby, Portsmouth and Bolton in a row and those are three of the toughest games you'll have at this level.

"To get draws against Portsmouth and Bolton and then a win at Derby shows the quality they have. They acquired some very good players in January, players who have Championship experience, and you feel they are in a false position.