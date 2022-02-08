Brady calls for better decision-making to boost Cobblers' creativity

Cobblers boss Jon Brady says better decision-making in the final third would improve his side as an attacking force after going four matches without a goal from open play.

Town have scored two goals in their last four games, both of which came from set-pieces - Paul Lewis' strike against Salford and Louis Appere's debut goal at Walsall.

Appere netted the only goal at the Bescot Stadium on Saturday and aside from one other chance in the second-half, the Cobblers created little.

Jon Brady.

"It was tough on Saturday because the pitch was difficult and the opposition didn't give us a moment," said Brady. "You're not always going have it your own way.

"As I have said previously, in the last four games before Walsall, we had equal possession with Forest Green, which not many teams do, and then in the other three we dominated possession.

"But I think it comes more down to decision-making on the ball and controlling your position and where you need to be. We do a lot of work on that but we don't always make the best decisions.

"We are just trying to work on how we can make better decisions more consistently because that's the most important thing. But you can play all the best football in the world and not get a result - we have found different ways to win games."

Cobblers should improve as the new signings bed in.

Brady added: "It's true that you gain an understanding with the player you're playing with in terms of what type of run they make or whether they like to move the ball quickly.

"You develop that understanding and good players try to get on the same wavelength. That's all important and in training we are working on things like that.

"Hopefully it will gel as time goes by and the new signings settle in."

On tonight's visit of Newport County, Brady said: "They're a fluid side and play a good brand of football and are quite attacking.