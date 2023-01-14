Brady brands defending 'not good enough' as miss chances cost Cobblers again in defeat to Stockport County

Ryan Johnson heads in Stockport's second goal.

Jon Brady was once again left to bemoan some poor defending, several missed chances and the absence of key players after Cobblers lost 2-0 to Stockport County on Saturday.

Captain Jon Guthrie pulled out with illness just hours before the game and goalkeeper Lee Burge was absent due to injury, meaning new signing Tom King was thrown straight into the team.

It was a frustrating debut for King who conceded goals to Antoni Sarcevic and Ryan Johnson either side of half-time. Cobblers, and Sam Hoskins in particular, missed good chances before and after those goals as they suffered their third defeat in four games.

"To be honest, I felt up until their second we really threatened their goal,” said Brady. “(Ben) Hinchliffe makes an unbelievable save from Sam at 0-0 and then there’s a cutback around the six-yard box and you expect Sam to put that in or at least hit the target.

"We have another chance early in the second-half, Mitch (Pinnock) has scooped the ball over and Sam’s hit it nicely on the volley but the goalkeeper pulls off an incredible save. That would have been 1-1 and we would have been back in the game.

"But unfortunately the goals we conceded were again uncharacteristic from us, especially the first one. It’s not good enough and it’s too easy for them. The second one is a bit unfortunate because the header is going wide but it hits Jack (Sowerby) on the hip and deflects into the net.

"It’s frustrating and it’s tough to take but for about an hour or so I thought we were a big threat. We have had 12 shots and we’ve had three really good ones and Hylts (Danny Hylton) was also onside for his chance at the end.