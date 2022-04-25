Brady blown away by 'unbelievable' Cobblers support at Orient

Jon Brady punches the air after Cobblers' win against Leyton Orient.

Jon Brady hailed the ‘unbelievable’ support of the 1,200 Cobblers fans at Leyton Orient on Saturday and said it was a special moment when he went over to celebrate with them at the full-time whistle.

Town’s supporters sold out their allocation at Brisbane Road and they were already in fine voice even before their team produced a stunning first-half performance that blew away the home side.

Josh Eppiah scored twice while Jon Guthrie and Mitch Pinnock also netted as Cobblers raced into a 4-1 lead before eventually going on to win 4-2. The win lifted them back into the top three and now means promotion is in their own hands with two games to go.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The boys were excellent to a man and what really lifted us today was our away support,” said Brady. “We knew we had sold out and we probably could have doubled that.

"The noise that came off the fans was unbelievable. How good is it for us to have that support?

"I spoke to a close friend of mine who travelled down and they were all looking forward to it. That's the best thing about it - I have a lot of friends and family in the town and it's the same for all of the staff here.

"To give them that moment today was really good but now we need to press on.”

Cobblers fans Nicky and Ruby own a flat that overlooks Orient's ground. What a view!

Brady has stuck by his mantra of staying level win, lose or draw all season long, but but he did allow himself a moment to celebrate with the away fans at Orient.

"Of course it's great to celebrate with the fans and you have to enjoy moments like that,” he added.

"We worked extremely hard as a whole group - staff and players - throughout the week and for all the things that we worked on to come to fruition during the game is really satisfying.

"You want to enjoy it with the fans and obviously we did that but now we just look to the next game.”

Cobblers fans watch from a flat overlooking the ground.