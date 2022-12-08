Manager Jon Brady believes his side's performance against Tranmere Rovers on Saturday was further evidence of how the Cobblers are evolving this season, despite ultimately being held to a frustrating goalless draw.

Town dominated the ball with over 61 per cent possession at Sixfields – something they hardly ever did last season – and played some neat football without having the end product to show for it, largely due to the way Tranmere defended.

"To dominate in the opposition's final third and to keep sustaining attacks and the way in which we did it, and not letting them out, I felt was really good," said Brady. “That's what we have worked on a lot recently and the boys worked extremely hard to try and score a winner.

Jon Brady

"(Lee) Burgey's save was excellent but that was only one moment and usually we defend that a lot better. There was a couple of shots from distance and another one from about 12 yards but apart from that they had hardly any opportunities.

"With Gillingham and Bradford and then the game on Saturday, and the way in which we are trying to play, I'm really pleased."

And although unable to find a winning goal, Brady felt the result was far from a disaster.

"We picked up a point," he added. "Yes, we want to get three, but I thought the way we played was really good.

"Obviously we needed that goal to finish it off but I watched the game back and I thought there was so much really good stuff to pick out from how we tried to play.

"We would like to be a bit more incisive in certain moments but it wasn't to be and Tranmere do not concede many goals.

"I felt we played some excellent stuff and I think we are really evolving as a team and improving with the way we are playing."

Brady also played down any concerns over Town’s recent home record, adding: "We still have one of the best home records in the league so I'm not going to be too concerned about it.

