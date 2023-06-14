Brady believes there's much more to come from Dyche after young defender signs new deal

Cobblers boss Jon Brady believes Max Dyche has plenty more to offer after the young defender agreed a new two-year deal this week.

The 20-year-old, a product of the club’s youth system, played 22 times last season and started the final three games as the injury-cursed Cobblers sealed promotion to League One.

Dyche was one of three out-of-contract players to be offered new deals once the season finished, joining Ali Koiki and Tom King, and he’s become the first to put pen to paper.

“Max is a player who we are pleased will be staying with the club,” said Brady. “He played 22 times for us last season and his game is developing all the time.

“I have worked with Max for a number of years now having been with him in the Under-18s and I have seen the progress he has made and we think there is even more to come from him.

“We know him well and he knows us. He is a very mature lad with a fantastic attitude and the way he put his body on the line towards the end of the season shows his commitment to the club.

“It is often the second professional contract that is the toughest to achieve but Max has deserved this contract because of his progress over the last two years and we look forward to that continuing.