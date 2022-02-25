Brady believes the best is yet to come from Hoskins

Cobblers boss Jon Brady believes the best is yet to come from Sam Hoskins after the forward put pen to paper on a new deal at Sixfields.

The 29-year-old signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Cobblers on Tuesday, which would take his time at the club to nine years should he see that deal through to the summer of 2024.

Signed by Chris Wilder in 2015, Hoskins was part of the title-winning side the following season and then top scored when Town won the play-offs under Keith Curle two years ago. He has 48 goals in 280 appearances for the club.

Jon Brady with Sam Hoskins.

“Myself, the chairman, Colin (Calderwood), Marc (Richards), all of us know how good Sam has been for us,” said Brady.

“He is always available, he is always fit and he puts in an absolute shift every time and he works so hard for the team.

“He scores goals and creates goals and he’s a top team player. There’s so many superlatives you could give Sammy but I think the best is yet to come with Sam and I just look forward to working with him in the future.”

Cobblers have also secured Ali Koiki and Jack Sowerby for next season after their contracts were extended.

"It was hard towards the end of last season but I'm in the job permanently now so there needs to be some forward planning and that's really important to us," Brady added.