Brady believes 'mobile' Kabamba is a perfect fit for Cobblers' style

Nicke Kabamba.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady believes new signing Nicke Kabamba will be a good fit for the style of football he wants to implement next season.

Kabamba has signed a two-year contract with Northampton after his release from Kilmarnock last month, becoming Brady's first signing since he was made permanent manager.

"Nicke is a good size and is very mobile," said Brady. "With how we want to play, Nicke can help stretch teams for us with his pace and we think we are signing him at a good age with a good amount of experience under his belt.

"He can link play, he can finish with both feet and he is very powerful. He can be a real handful to play against and the threats he offers can create space and opportunities for others.