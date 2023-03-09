Jon Brady believes Josh Eppiah is still capable of being a match-winner for the Cobblers between now and the end of the season if he can do something he hasn’t managed so far – string together a run of games.

The 24-year-old Leicester City loanee has started back-to-back games just once this season, with only four league starts in all, but it was at this stage 12 months ago when he helped Town’s attack spark into life.

Whilst he is yet to score this season, Eppiah was excellent against Crawley on Saturday in a performance that provided a timely reminder of his talent. If he can just stay fit and be available for selection on a regular basis, it could be a successful end to the campaign both for himself and the team.

Josh Eppiah in full flight

"We all know what Josh can do,” said Brady. “He’s got fantastic ability and on his day he can be a match-winner.

"He’s had some niggling injuries and with that, we have had to really help him and look after him and we just hope we can get some consistency with selection and he can get a good run of games.

"If we can do that, and when he’s fit, we all know how much difference he can make to us because he’s got really good ability on the ball. The way he can dribble and glide past defenders is fantastic and he’s got a good awareness of space and vision to see a pass before others.