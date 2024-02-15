Brady believes former Reading man Moore will be a 'huge asset' for Cobblers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liam Moore will be a ‘huge asset’ between now and the end of the season after the experienced defender joined Cobblers on a free transfer this week, according to manager Jon Brady.

The 31-year-old centre-back has penned a contract until the end of the season and featured in the squad for the first time when Town were beaten 4-3 by Leyton Orient on Tuesday.

​"Liam's been a Championship standard player and he's had an excellent career to date,” said Brady. “His experience will be absolutely vital for us between now and the end of the season.

Liam Moore warms up with the Cobblers before Tuesday's game against Leyton Orient

"He's been within the group for more than a month now and he's worked very hard as he tries to get himself up to speed. He hasn't played since last March so we've worked really hard to build his fitness.

"We'll need to build his minutes but he's just a huge bonus to have around the building because he's got great advice.”

Moore last played 11 months ago but he’s trained with Northampton for the past six weeks and Brady has been impressed with his physical condition.

"He looks good physically and he's trained really well,” he added. “He's made a difference and I feel training has lifted with him being around because his attitude is infectious.