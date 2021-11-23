Brady believes Curle has Oldham playing differently compared to Cobblers

Jon Brady.

Jon Brady believes Keith Curle has implemented a different style of football at current club Oldham compared to the way his Cobblers team played.

Curle adopted a very direct and physical approach during his two-and-a-half years at Sixfields, something which divided supporters but yielded success via promotion to League One.

He's back at Sixfields with Oldham this evening, but Brady believes his prior knowledge of how Curle works will not give him an advantage.

"It doesn't make it easier at all," he said. "I think Keith has played a different way with Oldham.

"They move the ball well and at times they have played out from the back, but what Keith is brilliant at is his set-piece work.

"Over 50 per cent of their goals have come from set-pieces this season and he has always been very strong on that.

"We certainly won't underestimate them and we'll prepare as best we can for the game."

Oldham, engulfed in a crisis off the field with repeated protests against the owners, are currently one place and two points outside the relegation zone but go into tonight's game on the back of a superb 3-2 victory over high-flying Port Vale.

"The team probably resembles Keith in how strong they are," said Brady. "They never give in and they're a team that you can't underestimate because they will always fight.

"It will be a real tough challenge. They've just beaten Port Vale and Port Vale are a team who have been flying in the league.

"That was a big scalp for Oldham and to come back from 2-1 down to win 3-2, that'll give them a big lift.