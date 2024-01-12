Brady believes Cobblers in better shape for Wigan challenge this time around

Jon Brady believes the Cobblers are in much better shape to take on Wigan Athletic on Saturday than they were when the teams last met back in August.

Sam Hoskins celebrates firing the Cobblers into the lead at Wigan in August, but the home side hit back to win 2-1 (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The Latics claimed a 2-1 success over Town on the second Saturday of the season, with Sam Hoskins' first-half opener being cancelled out by two goals in the space of seven second-half minutes to hand the home side all three points.

The Cobblers played well and had the chances to win, but Brady believes he and his players will be a much stronger proposition for Shaun Maloney's team this weekend.

"We had some constraints back then didn't we?," said Brady.

"Looking back at the game, we were trying to get players fit through that, because we only had nine fit players two weeks before the start of the season.

"But we are in a different position at the moment, and we are really looking forward to the match on Saturday."

Wigan are 18th in the Sky Bet League One table, as they strive to overcome the eight-point deduction dished out to them in the summer over financial irregularities.

They are four points above the drop zone, but Brady knows that is a false position as without that deduction, they would be one point and one place below the Cobblers.

"Wigan try and play and they are progressive in what they do," said the Town boss.

"They can change shape, they can play with a back four, a back three, and they do that through the game as well.

"It is going to be a totally different challenge on Saturday."

Wigan are going into Saturday's game off the back of their 2-0 FA Cup third round defeat at the hands of Manchester United on Monday night, and Brady was impressed with what he saw in that encounter.

"I watched the game, and I thought Wigan acquitted themselves excellently," he said.

"They are a good side as we know. We played them earlier in the season and it was a tough battle up there, and they have got some very good players for the level, and a very good squad for the level.

"But we are acquitting ourselves well too, and it should be a good game."

The Cobblers will have Lee Burge back in goal after injury on Saturday, with Max Thompson having returned to Newcastle United at the end of his loan spell.

Burge hasn't played since the 4-0 defeat at Derby County on October 31.