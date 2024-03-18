Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cobblers boss Jon Brady believes his players have lost their ‘edge’ after going five games without a win.

Town are all-but safe in League One having already hit the 50-point mark this season, and there has been a notable drop-off in performance levels since reaching that milestone in the recent 1-1 draw at Cambridge United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cobblers have been below-par in four of their last five games – most notably in the 5-1 defeat against Peterborough United and again at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday – and Brady admitted afterwards at Adams Park that they have not quite had the same intensity to their play.

Jon Brady

"I’ve said it to the players – I feel it's a mindset thing,” he said. “We need our edge back. It's frustrating because I don't want the season to drift and we want to finish strong. We've put ourselves in a great position but we need to be better all over.

"We need that edge back. At the moment, I feel we've just lost that edge to our mindset and that edge in our play as well and I don't think that happens with winners. I don't think it does.

"You have to be relentless at this level and relentless with your own personal mindset and be connected as a team. I'm not saying we're not that but it's too easy at times and the goals we conceded against Wycombe, they shouldn't be going in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But they have gone in and we need to address that because we have one of the hardest challenges of all next weekend (Derby County) and maybe that's what we need. I'll pick a team that first and foremost will be ready to fight.