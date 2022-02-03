Brady believes Cobblers are 'in a much stronger position' now than before January as he praises club's support

Jon Brady.

'Excited' boss Jon Brady believes the Cobblers are in a 'much stronger position' now than before the January transfer window opened following six additions and five departures.

Kion Etete and Dominic Revan had their loan spells ended while Nicke Kabamba has gone to Woking for the rest of the season and Dylan Connolly and Jordan Flores have departed Sixfields permanently.

Chanka Zimba, Idris Kanu, Tyler Magloire Josh Eppiah and Bez Lubala have all come in on loan, with striker Louis Appere joining permanently from Dundee United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We feel we have had a very good transfer window and a lot of our hard work, preparation and patience has been rewarded,” said Brady.

“James (Whiting), the chairman and the board should take a lot of credit for offering the support and making the finance available for us to make some excellent additions to the squad in January.

“It’s been a real team effort and I feel that’s important. We’ve got the targets we wanted and now it’s up to us to make sure we bed them in properly and implement what we want from them on the pitch and help these players to help us do the best we can.

“We are well set and we are looking forward to the challenges ahead. We feel we are in a much stronger position now than we were before the window opened.

“I’m really excited about our front line because it’s full of pace, power and athleticism and I’m really looking forward to working with them.”

Brady was keen to reiterate his appreciation of the support he has received from chairman Kelvin Thomas and the club’s board.

“With everything we’ve done in this window, I’ve got to thank the board and the chairman because they have really backed us to go out there and get our targets,” Brady added.