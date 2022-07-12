Brady believes Bowie has the attributes to be a star man for Cobblers after his loan move from Fulham

Manager Jon Brady believes Kieron Bowie’s season-long loan move to the Cobblers is one that will benefit all parties.
The 19-year-old striker, who was part of the Northampton squad that spent last week in Scotland, has joined from Premier League side Fulham for the whole of the 2022/23 League Two season.
"Kieron is quick, very good technically and a bright and clever player," said Brady.
"He has an excellent scoring record for a young striker and our reputation for being a club that improves players helped us win the race for his signature.
"He is a good size and he did well with us in Scotland so we already know he will fit in well with the group. We think Kieron will be good for us and we can be good for him and we welcome him to the club."