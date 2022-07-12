Brady believes Bowie has the attributes to be a star man for Cobblers after his loan move from Fulham

Manager Jon Brady believes Kieron Bowie’s season-long loan move to the Cobblers is one that will benefit all parties.

The 19-year-old striker, who was part of the Northampton squad that spent last week in Scotland, has joined from Premier League side Fulham for the whole of the 2022/23 League Two season.

"Kieron is quick, very good technically and a bright and clever player," said Brady.

Kieron Bowie in action for Cobblers in a pre-season friendly against Dundee United.

"He has an excellent scoring record for a young striker and our reputation for being a club that improves players helped us win the race for his signature.