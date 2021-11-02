Brady beaming with pride at Cobblers young guns despite Seagulls defeat

Josh Tomlinson wins this aerial duel from a Cobblers corner (Pictures: Pete Norton)

Town fielded an extremely youthful side in their final group stage game, including a start for 15-year-old Josh Tomlinson at centre-back.

He was one of six teenagers to make the starting line-up and Cobblers competed admirably against Brighton's talented youngsters, deservedly moving ahead through Nicke Kabamba's well-taken finish late in the first-half.

But the visitors finished strongly and turned things around though Evan Ferguson's leveller and a stoppage-time winner from Lorent Tolaj, which sent Town out of the competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Pollock in action for the Cobblers against Brighton

"You look at it overall and I thought we dominated parts of the game, especially in the second-half," said Brady.

"To have six teenagers and six debutants, and then a seventh teenager coming on at the end, it shows the player pathway we have here and how strong it is and how strong the academy is.

"We came up against an U23s team that are third in the Premier League One and they moved the ball very well but we tried to implement our high-pressing game and we got some good returns on that.

"We also knew they would break that line at times because they are very good at what they do but for us to compete in the way that we did, I thought it was an excellent night for the football club.

"I also thought our senior pros that were out there were inspirational in the way they talked to the young lads and led them.

"You are disappointed to lose the game tonight because of the way we played and that shows how well the boys did."

One big positive for Brady was seeing Kabamba score his first goal for the club.

He added: "It was good to see Nicke get his goal and I hope that gives him the confidence he needs.