Brady beaming with pride as 10-man Cobblers battle to goalless draw against Leyton Orient

Jon Brady was thrilled to take a point in tough circumstances at Brisbane Road.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was super proud of his players after they defied the odds to draw 0-0 with second-placed Leyton Orient despite being down to 10 men for nearly half of the game.

A relatively even first-half ended goalless but Orient were firm favourites when Ben Fox was sent off just three minutes into the second period. However, despite dominating possession, the hosts were rebuffed by the resilient visitors.

"We are pleased with the point in the circumstances,” said Brady. “The red card was very unjust.

"I will focus on what our players did today and the way they implemented what we wanted and how they organised themselves in the moment after going down to 10 men, the shape was excellent, our distances from the ball were excellent and the effort and attitude and energy was unbelievable.

"There was no way we were going to concede today. Everyone worked so hard and I’m really proud of every single one of them, including the players that came on.”

Whilst Orient had all of the ball with the extra player, Town defended superbly to deny them any clear chances.

"We pretty much reduced them to efforts from 30, 35 yards,” Brady added. “There was one moment where Kieron (Bowie) had run out of energy and he missed a clearance and Smyth got a shot in but Burgey made a good save.