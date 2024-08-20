Brady baffled by mixed messaging on interpretation of laws after Exeter incident
Callum Morton was wrestled to the ground by an Exeter defender, the foul initially starting outside the penalty box before seemingly carrying on inside. However, referee Carl Brook awarded a free-kick just outside the area despite the guidance suggesting it should have been a penalty.
"I know the new ruling that if the initial contact is outside the box but continues and goes on inside the box, it should be a penalty,” said Brady. “That's what we were told in the manager's meeting before the start of the season.
"It's subjective and the referee has dragged it back out. I'm not going to say anything controversial but from what we've been told, that should have been a penalty.
"You want Mike Jones, the head of referees, to speak to me about that and you go back to last week (against Bristol Rovers), we were punished by decisions with the counter-attack and the corner. We don't need to go back over that but it is a bit disappointing.
