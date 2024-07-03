Brady backs new signing Tzanev to provide strong competition for Burge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jon Brady believes incoming goalkeeper Nik Tzanev will provide strong competition for the number one spot as he goes head-to-head with Lee Burge next season.

When fit, Burge has been Brady’s first-choice since he arrived at Sixfields two years ago but there is no guarantee that will remain the case following the arrival of Tzanev, who has plenty of EFL experience.

"We were looking to bring another senior keeper in to the squad this season and we are pleased to welcome Nik," said Brady. "He is a good size with a good presence and has a decent amount of experience under his belt, and James Alger (goalkeeping coach) rates him highly.

"Nik will come in to complement, support and challenge Lee Burge and his arrival strengthens and adds a little more experience to our goalkeeping department. It also allows us to look at a loan for James Dadge, if we wish, to further his development by playing week in, week out.