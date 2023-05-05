Brady backs his players to deliver as D-Day approaches for Cobblers

Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady is backing his players to rise to the occasion and deliver the goods when they take on Tranmere Rovers in Monday’s do-or-die final game of the season.

For the second year in a row, Town go into the 46th and final game with a very realistic shot of winning automatic promotion to League One. They did the business at Barrow 12 months ago but their promotion dreams were dashed by Bristol Rovers’ freak 7-0 win over Scunthorpe.

This time, however, Cobblers have total control over their own destiny and three points against Tranmere on Monday will guarantee a spot in the third tier, with Stockport County waiting to capitalise on any slip-ups.

"Last season has gone,” said Brady. “We did everything we needed to do at the time but this year is different.

"It's different opposition and different circumstances and there's no divine right for us to go there and win the game, but we will do everything in our power and we will work extremely hard to try and achieve our goal.”

Cobblers missed the chance to wrap up promotion with a game to spare when they were beaten by Bradford City on Saturday.

But although many of Town’s young squad have not been in this position previously, they have spent nearly all of the last two seasons competing at the right end of the division, and Brady believes that will stand them in good stead.

"We have plenty of experience of fighting at the top end of the table because we did it all last season and we have been doing it all this season,” he added.

"We have had 90 odd games of doing it and experiencing that pressure and that's the pressure we put ourselves under first and foremost.

"We will prepare to be at our best and we are aiming to win the game because we've worked hard all season to put ourselves in this situation and we all know the end goal.”

More than 2,000 Cobblers supporters will head up the M6 to roar on their team at Prenton Park.

"Our supporters have been second to none all season but there is something a little special added when we play away,” continued Brady.